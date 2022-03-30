KQ2 Forecast: Windy and cooler today

Severe storms Tuesday ended overnight as a cold front moved through the area. Off and on rain chances will continue today with a few thunderstorms possible. It will be breezy and cold today with temperature falling into the 40s by the afternoon. A few areas of light snow can not be ruled out late tonight into early Thursday morning as temperatures fall around freezing.
Cool temperatures will stick around on Thursday with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures will try to warm up again on Friday into the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Another chance for rain looks to push into the area late Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures will remain in the 50s and 60s through the weekend into next week.