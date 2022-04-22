KQ2 Forecast: Windy and warm today, storms return tomorrow

Showers and a few thunderstorms moved through overnight. A stray shower or two can not be ruled out early this morning, however most of today will be completely dry. Clouds will clear through the morning hours with sunshine returning by this afternoon. It will be a warm and windy day with highs in the low to mid 80s and wind gusts up to 40 mph.
More isolated rain chances continue on Saturday with temperatures in the 70s. Tomorrow night a cold front will move through continuing the chance for showers and storms. A few could be on the strong to severe side. Slightly cooler weather looks to return on Sunday into next week with highs back in the 50s and 60s.