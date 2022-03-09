 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

KQ2 Forecast: Winter Storm Warning in effect tonight through Friday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
Winter Storm Warning 3-9

Temperatures are set to be on the cool side again today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s under partly cloudy skies. Snow chances will start to increase tonight, mainly after 8.

Snow showers are set to continue overnight into the day Thursday.  The snow could be heavy at times.  Snowfall totals have the possibility to be on the high side with many areas seeing around 4-8 inches. Snow will slowly move out of the area late Thursday night.  Cold temperatures will remain through the end of the work week with highs in the 20s and 30s. Temperatures look to warm up again starting on Sunday.

 

