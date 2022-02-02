KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory continues today

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Buchanan, Dekalb, Daviess, and Grundy, Andrew, Holt, Gentry, and Harrison counties in Missouri and Atchison and Doniphan counties in Kansas through 6 PM Thursday.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Platte, Clinton, Caldwell, and Livingston counties in Missouri through 6 PM Thursday.
Snow showers have spread across the area this morning coating most roadways. Winds have also picked up this morning causing blowing snow. Use caution on roadways this morning, especially bridges and overpasses. Snow showers will slowly exit the area throughout the rest of the morning into the afternoon hours. A few areas of light snow and flurries will be possible through the evening hours, but the heaviest snow will end later this morning. Temperatures will struggle to warm up today with highs barely making it to the 20s.
Tomorrow will be another bitter cold day with wind chills below zero in the morning, and temperatures in the lower 20s by the afternoon. Tomorrow we will see gradually cleaning skies with a few scattered flurries. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up on Friday through the weekend as mostly sunny skies return.