KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6pm

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Wintry mix followed by snow. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Light snow has slowly started to move into the area this morning from the south.  This will continue for the next few hours.  Higher snowfall totals are still expected to remain to our south, but some areas could pick up a dusting to two inches at the max.  Extreme NW Missouri is still expected to have no impacts. Watch for slick spots this morning on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures will be on the cold side all day with highs in the mid 20s. 

Temperatures are still on track to quickly warm up on Friday into the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.  Mild temperatures look to continue into the beginning of next week. Rain and snow chances look to increase again by the middle of next week.

 

