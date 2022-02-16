KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory Thursday

 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

A few areas of drizzle have developed across the area and will continue overnight.  This afternoon's model runs continue to trend our next winter system to our south.  One thing that has remained consistent is cold air surging into our area overnight.  Any rain still falling overnight will transition to sleet and freezing rain.   This will likely make some slight spots on the road tomorrow morning especially on bridges and overpasses. Light snow will also be possible across the area, but most areas will likely only see a dusting to possible two inches at the max.  Much higher snowfall totals will remain to our south.

Temperatures are still on track to quickly warm up on Friday into the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.  Mild temperatures look to continue into the beginning of next week.

 

