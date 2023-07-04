KQ2 On the Move July 4th, 2023

St. Joseph, MO; KQ2's On the Move is sponsored by Reed Chevrolet and will air in the newscast on Tuesdays at 5 pm and 10 pm.
This week's segment follows the Rec Center at 2701 Southwest Parkway in St. Joseph, Missouri which has several amenities, but the biggest thing right now is Pickleball.
Pickleball is the love child of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong.
Pickleball is played on a court with paddles, and a plastic ball with holes in it.
Pickleball can be played in doubles or singles and is enjoyed by all ages and skill levels.
The Rec Center is open Monday through Friday from 7 am to 8 pm and Saturday from 7 am to 12 pm. The Rec Center is not open on Sundays.
For more information on The Rec Center call 816-271-5512.
