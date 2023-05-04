KQ2 talks with SJSD about new Safety Grant Program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) KQ2 has details on the story we’ve been following all week.
We talked with the St. Joseph School District Thursday regarding the $600,000 the district is receiving from Missouri’s new Safety Grant Program.
"Unfortunately, in this day and age, we have a climate of this threat that we see every day on the news. It's the world we live in right now. So any way we can secure our staff and our students and make them feel safe. As long as they're safe, teachers can teach. And students can learn," said Shannon Nolte, Director of Non-Academic/Student Services.
Nolte tells KQ2 that with this grant the district is looking at new products that will enhance safety with school entrances, and hopes to implement this in every school in the district.
This is the next step following previous action over the past few years involving securing main entrances, installing camera systems, and implementing double entry points at each building.
And now with the financial help of the grant, the school district says future projects such as emergency communication can be looked at sooner.