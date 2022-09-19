 Skip to main content
KQ2 will broadcast on Antenna TV channel 2.2 and live stream online

KQ2 News logo

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) KQ2 is currently off the air on 2.1 and are unable to broadcast on any cable TV or satellite providers.

The station was struck by lighting on Saturday, September 17 and affected some of our equipment. 

The part is currently en route and should arrive Tuesday morning. 

We moved our broadcast over to Antenna TV channel 2.2 and will be broadcasting there until we are back up and running.

KQ2 will also be available on all of our streaming services such as YouTube TV, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire as well as streaming on KQ2.com.

Thank you for your patience.

