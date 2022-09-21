Krug Park Castle celebrates 100th birthday

It’s 1922 in Krug Park this weekend.
This Saturday, September 24th the Krug Park Castle is celebrating its 100th birthday with a 1920s themed party to commemorate the year it was built.
The Castle Centennial Jubilee put on by the Friends of Krug Park and the Parks Department is free and open to the public with yard games, food vendors, door prizes, and a costume contest.
It will also feature a car show with model A’s and Model T’s offering visitors rides through the park.
“Well, because the castle is 100 years old this year, we felt like it deserved a birthday party and the people of St. Joe love Croke Park so much that we thought they would love to be invited to it,” said Terry Turbak, Founder of Friends of Krug Park.
The event will be from noon to four this Saturday at the Krug Park Castle in St. Joseph.
The first 100 visitors will get a birthday cupcake.
For more information you can visit the Facebook page here.