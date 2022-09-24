Krug Park Castle Centennial Jubilee makes for fun Saturday afternoon

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Krug Park celebrated 100 years of the castle in the Centennial Jubilee Saturday afternoon.
The theme for the big celebration was 1922 or rather the Roaring 20's since it was built in 1922.
The jubilee was put on by the Friends of Krug Park and the city parks department. The jubilee included a car show, yard games, food vendors, door prizes and a costume contest and the event was free for everyone.
"It's affectionately known as the castle. It was originally intended to be called the refectory. And it was going to be a really nice upscale restaurant with blasted windows and concession stand for the theater. And in the crash of 1929 it took away all the funding, so it was never finished. So what we have now is what we call the castle," founder of the Friends of Krug Park Terry Turbak said.