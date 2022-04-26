KU basketball team honored in Topeka

(TOPEKA, Ks.) The Kansas University Jayhawks basketball team met Kansas governor Laura Kelly Monday.
They were in Topeka to watch her declare KU Men's Basketball National Championship Victory Day.
That honor comes after the college students won the NCAA basketball tournament earlier this month.
“As a former Jayhawk, Wilt Chamberlain once put it, ‘it is said good things come to those who wait, I believe good things come to those who work,’” Governor Kelly said.
The win marked the largest comeback for a team in the league's history.
The team last won the tournament in 2008.