Kunce holds town hall at Mokaska Coffee Company

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri primary election is just over a month away and one candidate stopped by St. Joseph Wednesday.
Senate Democratic hopeful Lucas Kunce met with residents for a town hall meeting at Mokaska Coffee Company to discuss the big topics of the day including oil prices, inflation, gun ownership and Roe v. Wade.
Kunce, a Marine Corps veteran, says his campaign is not a left, right campaign but empowering the people.
“This is a top bottom campaign of empowering everyday people against the elites who are stripping our communities for parts. And so what I do is I talk about how they're doing it. You know, I heard I told some stories about that tonight, pharmaceutical executives, fossil fuel executives, big agriculture, literally buying off our politicians and stripping our communities for parts. That's what we talk about everywhere we go because it’s the critical issue of our age is the one we're gonna fight and everybody can get on board with that,” Kunce said.
Kunce is running against 10 other democratic candidates in the primary election.
Missouri's primary election is on August 2, for a sample ballot visit the Buchanan County Clerk's website.