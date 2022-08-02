 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Kunce vying for democratic senate spot

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Lucas Kunce stopped in St. Joseph earlier this summer.

Kunce is vying for the democrat spot in the U.S. senate race.

He stopped at Mokaska's Coffee Shop on June 30 to speak to his supporters.

While the Marine Corps veteran is running in the democratic race, he says he is not a left-right candidate, but is empowering the people.

The big topics he spoke on included oil prices, inflation, gun ownership and Roe v Wade.

"I am talking to everyone again about fundamentally changing who has power in this country. Like the people in charge of our state and the people in charge of our country have been doing things like selling our farmland to China, to China, right here in Missouri! You know, one of the biggest owners is Smithfield, a Chinese corporation, another one is JBS, a Brazilian corporation. I fight monopolies, it's what I do. I go after these companies, I take no money from them. We have to make sure that we can keep our industries here in America and not sell them overseas,” Kunce said.

Kunce is running against 10 other democratic candidates in today's primary election. 

Yesterday, he was endorsed by actor Mark Ruffalo and former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich.

 

 

