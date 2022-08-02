Kunce vying for democratic senate spot

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Lucas Kunce stopped in St. Joseph earlier this summer.
Kunce is vying for the democrat spot in the U.S. senate race.
He stopped at Mokaska's Coffee Shop on June 30 to speak to his supporters.
While the Marine Corps veteran is running in the democratic race, he says he is not a left-right candidate, but is empowering the people.
The big topics he spoke on included oil prices, inflation, gun ownership and Roe v Wade.
"I am talking to everyone again about fundamentally changing who has power in this country. Like the people in charge of our state and the people in charge of our country have been doing things like selling our farmland to China, to China, right here in Missouri! You know, one of the biggest owners is Smithfield, a Chinese corporation, another one is JBS, a Brazilian corporation. I fight monopolies, it's what I do. I go after these companies, I take no money from them. We have to make sure that we can keep our industries here in America and not sell them overseas,” Kunce said.
Kunce is running against 10 other democratic candidates in today's primary election.
Yesterday, he was endorsed by actor Mark Ruffalo and former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich.