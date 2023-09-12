Lafayette High School football is KQ2's "Team of the Week" for week 3

(St. Joseph, MO) - Last Friday night, a streak was snapped. For the first time since October 8 of 2021. The Lafayette Fighting Irish football team finally tasted sweet victory. The Irish broke a 16 game losing streak as the team came away with a 26 to 14 w. Over crosstown rival Benton.
"I think everybody felt the same way, kind of unbelievable," said Lafayette junior Tate Crabb. "Seven hundred days is a long time (not having a win). I'm glad I could be team on that broke it, but it just felt great."
"It was kind of unreal at first, just the overwhelming emotions. I was freezing cold because they doused me with an ice bath," said first year head coach Nate Daugherty. "But it was awesome. I kind of had to walk away at one point and just walk down the sideline by myself and just kind of take it all in. It's been a long summer and a long process of just working working, working and working a lot of hours on my own and the assistant coaches in and so it's good to see the work pay off."
This young group headed by first year Coach Nate Doherty has gotten closer as a unit as the season has gotten underway. rallying around senior starting quarterback Jackson Compton who lost his mom to breast cancer earlier this year.
"It's been rough for sure but you know having all my guys around me know all my coaches support you know, it's like a family man really there's they all have my back through everything," said Compton. "So you know, feels great to know that I have a family not just a team to go out and fight with every Friday night."
That long awaited victory for Lafayette will help fuel the team with confidence as the Fighting Irish have a huge matchup hosting two in one Savannah this week.
"It's not out of reach at all. That's that's a game that can go on our count for 2-2," said Crabb. "That's not anything out of reach at all. We just got to put in the work. Do our same thing that we did last week, but better."
"These kids are confident now they've been they've been strutting around the hallways a little bit a little bit taller and a little bit more proper," said Daugherty. "It'll help a lot but Savannah is a really, really tough team. They they do a lot of things well, they like to punch people in the mouth and so hopefully we can just punch back and fight back a little bit and make it a fight."
Lafayette hosts Savannah this Friday at 7 pm.