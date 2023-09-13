Lafayette sophomore leans on band, music while preparing for heart transplant

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Lafayette High School sophomore Jaymeson Burns loves music and being in the band, and what you might not notice at first, Burns also needs a heart transplant.
Burns was born with a rare heart defect and over time, the right side of his heart as weakened.
The 15-year-old will be added to the heart transplant list hopefully by the end of October, and to help out Burns and his family, the Lafayette community putting together "Play for Jay" night Friday.
The event takes place before the football game against Savannah and features a pre-game tailgate, basket raffle, and much more.
There will be some shirts available, but a limited number. The t-shirt reads "Play for Jay" on the front and "Doing our Part, For Jay's Heart" on the back.