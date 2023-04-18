Landfill prices increase in Brown County, Kan. beginning May 1

(BROWN COUNTY, Kan.) Beginning May 1, 2023 landfill prices will increase in Brown County, Kansas.
According to the county's website, "Due to continued increases in operating costs, the Brown County commissioners have approved a rate increase beginning May 1, 2023 for the Brown County Landfill."
The new rates are:
- Trash (in county): $54.50/ton
- Trash (out of county): $58.90/ton
- Motorcycle, ATV, and lawnmower tires: $2:25
- Car and pickup passenger tires (without rim): $2.75
- Car and pickup passenger tires (with rim): $3.75
- Semi-truck tires (without rim): $7.75
- Semi-truck tires (with rim): $10.50
- Small front tractor tires: $10.25
- Large rear tractor tires: $30.25-$50.25 (Larger rear tractor tires will be prorated as size)
Anyone with questions can call (785) 547-3415.