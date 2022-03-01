Landmark commission chair weighs in on historic building fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A historic building fire in downtown St. Joe has community members begging the question: who is responsible?
Fire crews were called to the 800 block of North 9th Street around 2:00am after reports of a structure fire.
The St. Joseph community is no stranger to fires like these, but the local Landmark Commission has had enough.
Regardless of how exactly the fires were started, the commission says the responsibility ultimately falls on the property owners, and the effects it has on the community stretch beyond just damage to the property.
As local Landmark Commission Chair, Isobel McGowan says, "The property owner left that building at risk and put our firefighters at risk, put neighboring houses at risk.."
While many initiatives are in the works for historic restoration in St. Joe, there is still more work to be done, and community members are urged to participate in the commission meetings and share their ideas.
"I think we all owe a debt of social responsibility to each other to care for the properties we own, and to not let them become an absolute danger." McGowan says.
If you are interested in getting involved, the Landmark Commission meetings are held on the first Tuesday of every month in the City Hall Chamber Room at 5:30pm.