Lanning and Gehring discuss School Board goals post-election

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The two newest members of the St. Joseph Board of Education Rick Gehring and Whitney Lanning are sharing their their excitement and eagerness as they prepare to begin their term serving on the St. Joseph School District Board of Education.
"I'm feeling really excited, really optimistic, and I am just really ready to get to work for our kids in our district," said Lanning.
"It was a whirlwind. That's the perfect word," said Gehring. "Now just looking forward to getting sworn in, being back on the board, and being a part of that to help our teachers and students."
Lanning spending her first day post-election preparing herself for the new role.
"As a board member, I want to be really well prepared, I want to understand our policies and our procedures. So that's been what I've been working on," said Lanning. "I'm going to be setting up some meetings with some of the administration just to get a better idea before I start casting votes on different issues. Kind of, you know, understanding the policies and procedures so I can be well informed."
Gehring and Lanning both looking forward to serving the students, staff and families of this community.
"When you say serve on the board, you're serving. You're helping the teachers and helping the students and trying to make this community the best it can be," said Gehring. "Having kids in the district, I want to do everything I can to make the best environment for them. I think there's a lot of things heading in the right direction and just excited to be a part of continuing that that movement forward."
"I am passionate about this town and our kids and families. We have great staff and great kids," said Lanning. "My goal is going to be to work hard and to get as many solutions for our kids as quickly as possible."
Lanning and Gehring will be sworn in on the 17th.