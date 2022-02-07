Lanning, Wilkinson, 2 of 4 running to become St. Joseph's next mayor

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Here is a look at two of the four candidates running to be the next mayor of St. Joseph:
WHITNEY LANNING
Whitney Lanning says her experience at turning around what was once a struggling non-profit in St. Joseph will come in handy in the mayor's office.
"We were on the brink of bankruptcy," she said, referring to Community Action Partnership, the agency she has led for the past ten years. "In four short years we were able to turn it around."
Lanning says much of what she's done for CAP needs to also be done for the city.
"Being able to provide and increase wages, cut the cost of family benefits in half and providing an inventory in life cycle replacement plan for equipment," she said. "If we can do that as a non-profit, the city can do that as well."
As the leader of an agency that works with and for low-income individuals, Lanning says she has a good feel for some of the problems holding the city back from becoming stronger economically.
"I believe now is the time to address addiction and mental health and skilling up our workforce," Lanning said. "We can't attract new businesses if we can't provide the workforce to provide them."
During an interview with KQ2 News, Lanning responded to reports about workplace complaints against Community Action Partnership by former employees.
"We had to make difficult decisions that weren't always popular. Having a mayor that can be collaborative that not afraid to make difficult decisions is really important," she said.
While there will be a lot of critical issues facing city leaders in the next four years, Lanning says the future of I-229, workforce development, and leading the city out of the pandemic must all be addressed calmly.
"As the mayor, you can't hit the panic button," she said. "That's not what mayors do and not what leaders do. to me, we need someone who understands the gravity of the situation and willing to take an aggressive approach. That's what I bring to the table."
GARY WILKINSON
For mayoral candidate Gary Wilkinson, being a leader in St. Joseph is nothing new.
"I'm a three-term city council member and also deputy mayor for a time and during that time I also served as mayor. This is not my first rodeo," Wilkinson said.
During his time in office in the 1990s, Wilkinson helped start the EMT program for the St. Joseph Fire Department and helped St. Joseph achieve it's All-American designation.
In his comeback effort, Wilkinson says he would like to focus on the city's streets and sidewalks more, saying the benefits would help on a lot of different fronts.
"When people come to the city they look at those things, the sidewalks, the curbs, the alleys," he said. "Is this a clean city? Do I want to move my family here? How is the infrastructure? "it's important and especially since our kids need to go to school every morning and a lot of the time, they're walking in the streets."
Wilkinson says he's also troubled by the current plight of the police department in hiring and retaining new officers. He says he would focus son finding more money for them.
"There are other cities in this region that we are in competition with that are giving $3,000-10,000 bonus offers," Wilkinson said. "We have turning into a training site. We train people and get them qualified and they move on to higher paying positions. That's not just law enforcement. That's healthcare and other industries."
Like other candidates, Wilkinson says the city must remain firm with MoDOT on keeping the I-229 double decker bridge as part of a functional interstate system.
"I think the state was looking at dropping this off on the city and getting rid of the maintenance," he said. "We need to hold their feet to the fire. You guys built this. We have incorporated it into our planning. We need to work together."
As St. Joseph is about ready to receive another $19 million in federal covid relief funding, Wilkinson says more thought needs to be put into how it will be spent.
"There has been a lack of comprehensive planning," Wilkinson said, referring to the first installment of $19 million the city received in 2021. "I think we need to do better planning so we can focus this. We aren't going to have this all the time. These are one or two-time things. We need to make the best of it. I think if we do some comprehensive planning, we can make the best of these dollars."