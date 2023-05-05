Latinos Connect and Luxe Nightclub host Cinco de Mayo celebration

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The local Latinos Connect organization celebrated Mexican heritage and culture Friday night.
The event featured classic Mexican food, drinks, and a D.J.
Organizers said the focus of the event was to bring people together from different backgrounds to embrace and honor the holiday.
"Cinco de Mayo is a celebration that came from Mexico. We have people here right now from Nicaragua, from Salvador, from Venezuela, from Cuba, from Mexico," said Latinos Connect founder Maria Jose Ramirez Braiz. "We enjoy being together and having the opportunity to also show all the other cultures. We are happy to have a lot of American people show up and see differences they don't see all the time."
A portion of the proceeds from the event will go toward preserving and promoting cultural traditions in St. Joseph.