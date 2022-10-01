Latinos Connect celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Latinos Connect brought their very first Latinos celebration to St. Joseph on Saturday to join in the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month which started September 15 and lasts through October 15.
"Many countries from Central America and Mexico, they have their independence date in that time. It's an opportunity for us Latinos to be proud of what we are," says event coordinator Maria Jose Ramirez-Bryce.
Ramirez encourages people to celebrate our Hispanic community and do our best to help them through service and connection, even after Hispanic heritage month ends.
"The way to celebrate is everyday, not only between September 15 and October 15, through the actions that we can take as a community. The Latinos right now are 20% of the population in the country. So we're here too," Ramirez continues.
3 to 1 Fitness chose to sponsor Latinos Connect because of their mission to bring together all people, no matter who they are or where they're from.
"We have decided to be a business sponsor with Latino Connect. We absolutely love what they're doing in the community and how they're trying to connect, not just the Hispanic community, but everybody together," says Michelle Carvell, owner of 3 to 1 Fitness.
For Carvell, honoring diversity and people's heritage is important for strengthening our sense of community, and should be done year round.
"Probably with any heritage, it's just good that we are aware that we have a mixed group of people in St. Joseph and when you celebrate their heritage, it helps them feel recognized and seen. And then that makes them feel like they matter. And so I think when each of us can celebrate all of the different mixes of Heritage's, it helps us all realize that we matter and we should feel seen," Carvell continues.
While this is Latinos Connect's first big event, they were thrilled by the turnout and hope that the hunger to cherish our diverse community continues.
"We are blown away by the how many people shower this is our first year. We definitely have I will say over hundreds here so we are really blown away with the response that we have for our own community but also for the St. Joseph community because they are here they are chosen and that show knows how hungry they are for how hungry this community is from the diversity," says Ramirez.
Latinos Connect hosts dinners every month at the YWCA and encourages everyone to come to the table and create a community that embraces diversity.
For more information on Latinos Connect, visit their Facebook by clicking here.