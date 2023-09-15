Latinos Connect shares culture for Hispanic Heritage Month

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Latinos Connect kicked off the Hispanic Heritage Month Friday evening at The Luxe.
Maria Jose Ramirez Braiz, Latinos Connect founder and CEO, said her goal was to continue educating people to better understand the Hispanic community.
"The purpose of the event was to bring together not only the Hispanic community but to incorporate people outside that community to learn more about the culture," Ramirez said.
Latinos Connect prepared 21 activities, big and small, for the community to participate in. Some include celebrating at universities and workshops in libraries.
The biggest celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month will be Oct. 7 in downtown St. Joseph. It will have 63 vendors and food from Colombia, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, El Salvador and Guatemala. A nominee from the Kansas Music Hall of Fame, Son Venezuela, will play the event.
"Last year, we had over one thousand people, and we hope this year we have more people go enjoy and have the opportunity to be embraced inside the community that they maybe don't know, even if they live here," Ramirez said.