Law Enforcement Academy grads will soon carry a local badge

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) At least four graduates from Missouri Western's Regional Law Enforcement Academy will soon bE joining the St. Joseph Police Department.
Graduation ceremonies will be held Friday, June 9th are at 6 p-m, in the Fulkerson Center on the Missouri Western Campus.
A total of 23 recruits will graduate and will soon be joining law enforcement agencies across Missouri, four of those will carry a St. Joseph badge.
The keynote speaker will be Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett, a 1993 graduate who also serves as an instructor in the law enforcement academy.
The next full-time academy will begin on Monday, July 10th.
The priority deadline for applications is Monday, June 26th.
The next part-time class will begin in August.
For more information call 816-271-5843 or for more information visit missouriwestern.edu/academy.