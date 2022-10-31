Law enforcement conducts compliance checks on Halloween

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Around 25 teams of law enforcement officers are out on the streets this Halloween checking up on sex offenders in the area.
"We are out checking sex offenders to make sure they're in compliance with the provisions of the Sex Offender Registration Halloween law," informs Bill Puett, Buchanan County Sheriff.
The goal is to protect the safety of kids.
"This is extremely important to make sure that we keep our community safe, make sure that the kids are safe when they're out trick-or-treating, and to make sure that the sex offenders are in compliance with the Sex Offender Registration Halloween law," Puett says.
The officers will be making rounds throughout the evening to ensure that the sex offenders are following state guidelines.
"[The officers] have a list and they check for the offender, they check make sure the property is posted, they make sure that there's lights on, the posting has to say 'no candy or treats at this residence'. Again, the offender has to be there between the appropriate times, and we just make sure that are in compliance with all the requirements of the Halloween registration statute," says Puett.
If a sex offender is found not following the guidelines, legal action is promptly taken.
"We'll undertake an investigation. We'll determine why they weren't there, and then we will work that case. Then we would submit that case to the prosecutor to consider charging them with a violation of the of the sex offender statute," Puett explains.
Puett hopes that this extra layer of protection helps parents feel good about sending their children off to participate in the Halloween festivities.
"Anything that we can do to make sure that our community is safe and the kids are safe, and I hope that parents feel that that's another layer of protection," Puett says.