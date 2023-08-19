Law enforcement investigating death after human remains found in Union Star

(UNION STAR, Mo.) The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday evening that they're investigating a death after human remains were found in Union Star.
According to a news release, the sheriff's office executed a search warrant at 163 North 2nd Street in Union Star in reference to an active missing person investigation.
During the search, law enforcement discovered human remains on the property and the identity of individual is unknow and the investigation is ongoing.
Members of the Andrew, Buchanan, and Daviess County Sheriff's Offices and Union Star Fire Department assisted at the scene.