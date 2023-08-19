 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
113 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Overnight lows around 75 degrees each
night will minimize recovery, which could compound into heat
related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&
Law enforcement investigating death after human remains found in Union Star

Crime
(UNION STAR, Mo.) The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday evening that they're investigating a death after human remains were found in Union Star. 

According to a news release, the sheriff's office executed a search warrant at 163 North 2nd Street in Union Star in reference to an active missing person investigation.

During the search, law enforcement discovered human remains on the property and the identity of individual is unknow and the investigation is ongoing.

Members of the Andrew, Buchanan, and Daviess County Sheriff's Offices and Union Star Fire Department assisted at the scene.

