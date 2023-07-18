Law enforcement investigating possible threat at Ford plant in Claycomo

(CLAYCOMO, Mo.) The Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible threat at the Ford plant in Claycomo, Missouri.
According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, a phone call came into Ford's safety and risk management team around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
The sheriff's office said "a man claimed to be armed with explosives, a rifle, and a handgun. He said he was barricaded in the second floor bathroom in the paint area of the plant."
The man said he was a disgruntled employee, but gave a name that is not an actual employee of the paint area, according to the sheriff's office. However, he did give the supervisor's correct name.
Ford has ceased all production at this time and has evacuated the plant.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said it is possible that this is a swatting call, but the department will treat it as a real threat until proven otherwise.