Law Enforcement recovering body found in Missouri River in southern Buchanan County

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department is working to recover a body from the Missouri River, in southern Buchanan County near Atchison, Kansas.
According to the department, Atchison County, Kan., Emergency Services were notified of what was believed to be a body in the Missouri River just after 7:00 p.m. on Friday.
Atchison, Kan. Police and Atchison County, Kan. Sheriff's Department responded and located the body on the Missouri side of the river and notified the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department.
"We don't have any information about identity or race, gender, or anything else. This is very, very preliminary and evolving," Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department in the recovery and the investigation.
Law enforcement are still on the scene and working to recover the body.
