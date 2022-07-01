Lawsuits filed after deadly Amtrak derailment

(MENDON, Mo.) A St. Louis law firm has filed lawsuits on behalf of four passengers and two Amtrak crew members that were involved in the deadly Amtrak derailment on Monday.
According to a news release from Schlichter Bogard and Denton, the suit alleges that Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Amtrak, and MS Contracting LLC are responsible for causing the crash.
“This is a tragedy that would never have happened if the railroads had acted on warnings they had for years. This was a highly dangerous crossing, without flashers, with very steep inclines, loose gravel, and limited visibility, and a train going about 90 miles per hour,” said Jerry Schlichter of Schlichter Bogard & Denton, who represents the passengers and crew members.
The lawsuit also alleges that for years residents of Chariton County reported the crossing as highly dangerous for slow moving farm equipment and heavy trucks due to its steep inclines, loose gravel on the approach, impaired field of vision, and high-speed trains.
The lawsuit names a Missouri farmer, Mike Spencer, who took a video of the railroad crossing as a train passed, around two weeks before the accident and warned BNSF of the dangers. The suit alleges that the company failed to properly maintain the crossing, failed to upgrade the level of protection, and failed to warn people of the dangers.
The lawsuit also says that MoDOT recommended gates and flashers be installed because of its danger, more than a year before the accident.