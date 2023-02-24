League of Women Voters of NW Missouri host legislative forum

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The League of Women Voters of Northwest Missouri invited a number of government officials to come and speak to the St. Joseph community Friday evening.
They spoke about many relevant issues being discussed, not only here in the St. Joseph area, but Missouri as a whole.
This included things such as affordable housing in St. Joseph, marijuana sales tax, diversity in local government and more.
The Northwest chapter of the League of Women Voters is reviving their legislative forums and inviting representatives back and into the public so that community members can see, hear, and talk to those in our local and state government.
"The forum format is really good, because it gives a bit of control. It's not just people with an axe to grind or a very passionate view on a topic. It keeps it a little more calm, a little more organized," said League of Women Voters of Northwest Missouri President Michelle Mears. "We really hope that the legislators and our local government representatives will feel comfortable and will want to come and be here with us, answer questions, and be available."
This event encourages people to come learn more about the legislative process as well as hear the perspective of our elected officials and their stance on the topics that affect Missourians.
"A lot of us don't know how the sausage is made, in terms of how legislation gets proposed, and goes through the process. We heard a lot from representative VanSchoiack and from representative Faulkner about how bills have to be proposed," said Mears. "The more you learn about how bills are passed, and how legislative actions are planned out, then you can be a part of the process."
Missouri Representative of the 9th District Dean VanSchoiack says he enjoys being able to sit face-to-face with his constituents and listen to their concerns.
"I think anytime you can get in front of the public and listen to what they have to say, and tell them what you've been doing, and hear from the folks, it's just as important for me," said VanSchoiack. "I don't represent Jefferson City to the people here, I represent the people here to Jefferson City."
The next legislative forum will take place Thursday, April 21 from 4:15-5:15 p.m. at the Rolling Hills Library's Upper Story Room.