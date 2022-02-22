Lee Sawyer not running for reelection to Buch. Co. Commission, endorses Al Purcell to replace him

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Lee Sawyer, Buchanan County's Presiding Commissioner for the past four years, announced on Tuesday that he will not run for reelection.
Sawyer said it's time to step down and spend more time with his family.
During the same announcement, Sawyer said he would endorse retired Xerox executive and long-time community volunteer Al Purcell to replace him.
"I'm a big fan of Al," Sawyer said. "He brings a lot of the qualities that really carry on what we're trying to accomplish here.
During his time in office, Sawyer has had to navigate several issues, including the pandemic and a proposed wind energy project in eastern Buchanan County that commissioners eventually rejected.
Sawyer said that while leaving office will be difficult, it's the right time.
"One minute we're talking to a landowner that is concerned about something, the next minute we're talking about millions of dollars that have come through the federal government and the rescue plan and trying to figure out the best use of those dollars to really help the community and to build foundational change for the community," Sawyer said.
Purcell has been active in the community over the years and has been on the board of directors of numerous organizations. He said he sees a potential in St. Joseph and Buchanan County.
"When I became engaged here in various things, whether it be with InterServ, Children's Advocacy Center, or Mosaic, at that time Heartland, Missouri Western, the museum or the city council, engaging with that, it lit a fire, a spark, that I enjoy this."
Purcell added that he would like to see more collaboration among local entities including the city, county, school district, Missouri Western, Chamber of Commerce and others.