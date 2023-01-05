Legislation filed to legalize sports betting in Missouri

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Here in Missouri, lawmakers returned to work Wednesday.
A key focus this term, legalization of sports betting in the state.
According to a release from the state house of representatives, state representative Phil Christo-Fanelli is seeking to have Missouri join the growing list of states legalizing sports betting.
He filed House Bill 581, which would provide a legal avenue for Missourians to bet on sports online and in casinos.
Neighboring states Iowa, Illinois, and Arkansas have legalized sports betting since a 2018 Supreme Court ruling lifted a nationwide ban on sports betting outside of Nevada.
Under the bill, Missouri would have a tax rate of 10 percent.
Casinos would have to pay the tax, not bettors.
The news release adds, the bill also lays out funds to help treat those who suffer from gambling addictions.