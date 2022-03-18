Less than 1 percent of the US lives in high level areas of COVID-19

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer recommending most people wear masks inside.
Currently, just 1.7 million people live in counties where indoor masking is recommended.
That's because community levels of Covid have been dropping quickly.
Three weeks ago, 28 percent of the population lived in counties considered to have high community levels.
That fell to seven percent two weeks ago, two percent last week, and now less than one percent.
However, when you only look at positive test results, CDC data shows more than half counties in the U.S. still have high or substantial Covid transmission rates.
That's the metric the agency previously used to guide masking recommendations.