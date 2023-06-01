Lifeguards prepare for 2023 pool season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With temperatures expected to be in the 90's for the next several days, you may be thinking of sitting poolside. If so, you'll be happy to know lifeguards reported for duty early Thursday morning. The city began training new hires on Friday. They waited until St. Joseph schools released students for summer.
Similar to other cities across the nation, hiring lifeguards has been a challenge for St. Joe. Chuck Kempf, Director of Parks and Recreation tells us, in spite of this, the Aquatic Park will still open this Saturday, June 3rd.
Krug Park Pool will be open June 5th.
Tune in tomorrow to KQ2 News at 5 & 6 pm when Kempf updates us on the future of water activities in city facilities.