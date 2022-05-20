LifeLine Foods featured in national show on Fox Business Channel

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A major St. Joseph company was featured in a national television show, receiving millions of viewers.
LifeLine Foods took the spotlight in a recent episode of "How America Works" with Mike Rowe on the Fox Business Channel.
Rowe, the show's narrator, dives into the process and people behind the production of the number one cash crop in America, corn.
"We (LifeLine Foods) outlined what we do with our manufacturing capabilities, how raw corn comes into the mill and turns into finished product," said Kevin Kelly, the company's President and CEO. "They (How America Works) really did a nice job of highlighting corn milling and what it does for America."
The episode premiered on May 9, showcasing several employees at LifeLine Foods such as Drew Axmacher - lead Masa Operator, Kyle Hamm - Director of Milling Operations, Tom Hayden - Fabricator, Jermaine Tallie - lead Shipping Operations and John Schenkel - a local corn farmer in northwest Missouri.
Tallie was tasked with taking multiple shots of loading and unloading materials. Tallie said while in real life it takes him about 30 minutes to do certain tasks, took several hours so the production crew could get the right angle.
"It was entertaining, you know doing a lot of things that most people don't ever see," Tallie explained. "It was nice to be able to put it on stage."
Tallie's co-worker Drew Axmacher was also featured in the episode, saying, "I think it's really awesome because it puts us on the map everywhere. Anyone that sees it they know, 'hey, that's what they do here. It's how they do it and they take pride in their job.'"
The show highlights the many moving parts to get the job(s) done at LifeLine. From shipments, to corn milling, and even the farms that grow the corn, CEO Kelly said Mike Rowe did a great job at tackling every aspect in corn milling.
"We loved every minute of it. It turned out perfect. It was it was very, very well done from a production standpoint," said Kelly. And for the finished product? It showed LifeLine in a great light."
LifeLine Foods is currently hiring. Applications can be filled out by clicking here.
To view the entire feature of LifeLine Foods in "How America Works" with Mike Rowe, click here.