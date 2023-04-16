Lindbergh 4th grade teacher creates unique reading program for students

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As a way to encourage reading and improve scores, Lindbergh fourth-grade teacher Mary Sanders created a unique program— "Reading with the Stars".
For most of the school year, 25 students broke into small groups with 9 local community leaders for 30 minutes every Thursday. During these meetings, the mentors and student groups would read a short book, complete a word search or worksheet, and have fun.
Throughout the year, the groups also carved pumpkins, had Christmas parties, and much more. Sanders said it was all designed to help reading and writing, but it also improved morale in the classroom.
Sanders added that reading growth improved by 170 percent because of the help the program provided.