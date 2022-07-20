(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Lindsey Allee scholarship fund is continuing to help young children take the stage at the Maryville Young Players theater camp.
After tragically passing away in 2019, Lindsey Allee's legacy has allowed the show to go on for so many children in need.
Tye Parsons, Technical Director of MYP, says that the scholarship has helped 10 kids just for their upcoming production of the Wizard of Oz; kids who wouldn't have been able to participate otherwise.
"The Lindsey Scholarship is our way to make sure all students can participate in Maryville Young Players, regardless of financial impact or obstacle," says Parsons.
While the scholarship has allowed Lindsey's legacy to live on, the real legacy lies within the mark she left on the program.
MYP's Camp Director Vanessa Parsons recalls her time with Lindsey: "Lindsey was a cool kid. Lindsey was a spitfire. Lindsey was a lot of fun. She was kind of a goofball; just one of those kids that was always lively."
Maryville Young Players' mission is to make the arts accessible for everyone, which is why anyone looking to be a part of, or is already involved in the program is eligible for the scholarship.
"Our application is very, very simple. It's when they register for MYP. They check a box if they're interested in the scholarship, and then we just make sure we have the funds available," says Parsons.
"We just want to make sure that anyone has access to being in MYP if they want to be, and so that's been the greatest thing about this scholarship and that's why we were so honored when Lindsey's family established this scholarship fund in that, that allowed us to bring the arts to even more people," Parsons continues.
The Lindsey Allee scholarship continues to help prove that the arts is for everyone.
"Every kid is important...regardless of your abilities, regardless of your talent, regardless of your level of participation, MYP is a spot for every kid who might not fit in somewhere else. Lindsey's memory is that. I think she would have wanted to make sure that everybody had an opportunity," says Parsons.
If you're looking to support the arts and help the Maryville Young Players continue to award scholarships like these, MYP's production of The Wizard of Oz will be showing July 22-24.
Tickets are $6.
For more information on Maryville Young Players, click here.