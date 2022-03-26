Lions Club has annual Pancake Days

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Lions Club hosted it's 69th Annual Pancake Days over this weekend.
It's their largest event of the year. Community members came out to support the group for a good cause at the St. Joseph National Guard Armory.
Anyone with a ticket beforehand or at the door enjoyed pancakes and sausage.
The Lions were also joined by some local Boy Scouts. Proceeds go towards a good cause; giving glasses to anyone in need here in St. Joe.
"It varies from year to year. But when everything is all said and done for three, three, the three organizations there will be somewhere around $30,000 made over these three days. Maybe a little more," St. Joseph Lions Club member Roger Unruh said.
If you want some pancakes and haven't gone yet, on Sunday they will be serving pancakes from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.