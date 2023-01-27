List narrows for next Northwest Missouri State president

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Northwest Missouri State University is one step closer to finding its next president.
On Thursday the university announced the names of the four finalists that have been named by the search committee to become northwest's 11th president.
Dr. Kent Porterfield has served as Vice Provost of Student Affairs at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington since 2020.
Before joining Gonzaga , he was Vice President for Student Development at St. Louis University and was employed at Northwest for 16 years in various roles.
The next is Dr. David P. Jones, who has served as the Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Minnesota State University, Mankato since 2012.
Jones was previously employed at the University of Alabama where he was Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs and Executive Director of Housing and Residential Communities.
Dr. Michael Godard serves as provost at Southeast Missouri StateUniversity in Cape Girardeau since 2019 where he is also a professor of exercise science.
Godard previously served as Interim Provost and Chief Learning Officer, as well as Vice Provost for Enrollment Management and Student Success at the University of Central Missouri.
The last finalist is Dr. Lance Tatum.
Tatum has served as Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Chief Academic Officer at Troy University in Troy Alabama, while holding the rank of professor in its Sorrell College of Business School of Hospitality, sport and tourism management.
Tatum also served as Vice Chancellor for Troy University's campus in Montgomery, Alabama.