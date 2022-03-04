2022 UCP Chili Challenge

...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions Today...
South and southwest winds will increase this morning, remaining
elevated through the day. Sustained winds across the region of 20
to 25 mph will be accompanied by frequent gusts of 30 to 40 mph.
Additionally, afternoon temperatures will approach the lower 70s
for many. Relative humidity values will be lower across eastern
Kansas and western Missouri, but even then, they will only drop
into the lower 40 percent range. This is due to sufficient warm
air advection ahead of the approaching surface low.
Even with modest relative humidity values, the combination of
strong winds, warm temperatures, and dry fuels, will result in
elevated fire weather conditions across the region today.
Through the early evening, an abrupt wind shift will take place as
the surface front moves across the region. Winds will shift out of
the west and remain elevated for a short while, before decreasing
through Monday evening.