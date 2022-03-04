2022 UCP Chili Challenge

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions Today... South and southwest winds will increase this morning, remaining elevated through the day. Sustained winds across the region of 20 to 25 mph will be accompanied by frequent gusts of 30 to 40 mph. Additionally, afternoon temperatures will approach the lower 70s for many. Relative humidity values will be lower across eastern Kansas and western Missouri, but even then, they will only drop into the lower 40 percent range. This is due to sufficient warm air advection ahead of the approaching surface low. Even with modest relative humidity values, the combination of strong winds, warm temperatures, and dry fuels, will result in elevated fire weather conditions across the region today. Through the early evening, an abrupt wind shift will take place as the surface front moves across the region. Winds will shift out of the west and remain elevated for a short while, before decreasing through Monday evening.