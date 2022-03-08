Edward Jones 3-7

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Moderate to Heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 8 inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
