Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 1 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45-50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 1 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Let's Dine Local: First Ward House

  • 0
Let's Dine Local

Amanda West joins us to discuss her new Let's Dine Local St. Joseph food blog and the First Ward House.

