Let's Dine Local: First Ward House

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 1 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45-50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
northwest and west central Missouri.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 1 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&