Let's Dine Local St. Joseph food blog

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&