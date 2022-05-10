Livingston Co. Sheriff's Office searching for woman wanted for medical murder

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman from Overland Park, Kan., who is a suspect in a murder investigation from 2002.
The sheriff's department issued a warrant for Jennifer Hall, 41, for first-degree murder on May 4.
According to a probable cause statement, Hall was employed by Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe from December 2001 through May 2002. She was placed on leave following the death of a patient on May 18, 2002.
Probable cause statements show that while working at the medical center, Hall was being investigated following a rise in cardiac collapse incidents. A total of 18 incidents occurred during her employment, court documents state. Nine of the 18 patients died despite attempts to resuscitate them.
Hedrick Medical Center reports that the hospital normally averages one cardiac collapse or "Code" incident per year.
Hall is being charged with the death of pneumonia patient Fern Franco.
According to court documents, on May 18, 2002 was discovered dead by Hall and another employee. The employee states that a respiratory therapist never entered the room and the employee attempted to resuscitate Franco but was unsuccessful.
Franco's medical report states that she was given atropine and epinephrine during attempts to revive her.
The hospital placed Hall on administration leave on May 21, 2002 as a result of the death. After placing her on leave, the hospital reports the rate of "Code" incidents returned to normal.
The coroner's officer obtained a search warrant for Franco's remains on May 22, the day after Hall was placed on leave.
Court documents show an analysis of tissue samples showed that the drugs succinylcholine and morphine were present. Neither drug was prescribed to Franco or ordered by her doctors.
The sample results were reviewed by experts and it was determined that Franco's death was homicide by succinylcholine poisoning.
Court documents read "Hall is exceptionally computer literate, capable of locating anyone's personal information, and efficient at masking her on-line identity." For this reason, the probable cause statement protects the identity of witnesses involved in the case.
Law enforcement is currently searching for Hall, who may be using the last name "Semaboye." The Livingston County Sheriff's Office describes her as 5'5" and 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Her last known address was in Overland Park.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at (660) 646-0515.