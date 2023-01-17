 Skip to main content
Livingston County Sheriff seeking information on wanted person

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for an alleged probation violation.

According to the department, 30-year-old Kegan Swartz allegedly violated his probation on an original class felony failure to register as a sex offender.

The warrant lists the alleged violations as being residency, not providing verification of employment, and associating with a prohibited person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at 660-646-0515.