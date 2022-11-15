Livingston County sheriff warning of phone scam

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of an unusual scam circulating the region.
According to the department, the person calling claims to be a person in law enforcement and having removed their loved one from a nursing home.
The number being used shows 660-240 numbers but when the number is called back, a recording directs the caller to press "1" to leave a message or "0" to speak with an operator.
Pressing 0 transferred to the law enforcement center in Chillicothe.
The sheriff's department warns this is a scam and to hang up on the caller.