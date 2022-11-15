 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Livingston County sheriff warning of phone scam

  • 0

According to the department, the person calling claims to be a person in law enforcement.

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of an unusual scam circulating the region.

According to the department, the person calling claims to be a person in law enforcement and having removed their loved one from a nursing home.

The number being used shows 660-240 numbers but when the number is called back, a recording directs the caller to press "1" to leave a message or "0" to speak with an operator.

Pressing 0 transferred to the law enforcement center in Chillicothe.

The sheriff's department warns this is a scam and to hang up on the caller.

 

 

Tags

Recommended for you