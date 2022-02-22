Livingston County Sheriff's Office conducting death investigation

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a deceased man was found in the Poosey Conservation Area.
According to the sheriff's department, deputies were dispatched to a wind pump trail in northwest Livingston County on Saturday around 2:45 p.m. after some Jamesport residents discovered a deceased man.
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri Department of Conservation and Missouri Highway Patrol responded to the area to conduct the initial investigation.
The deceased man is identified as 45-year-old Michael Daniel Daly of Blue Springs.
Dispatch records show deputies had two encounters within the last few months where Daly denied any assistance from law enforcement.
According to the sheriff's office's preliminary investigation, the deceased man was most likely homeless, and exposure to the weather most likely contributed to the cause of death.
The department believes that Daly had been deceased for several weeks.