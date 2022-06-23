Local agencies work together to keep the community cool this summer

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Local agencies in St. Joseph are teaming together to keep the community cool amid these hot summer temperatures.
Free fans are distributed every summer in St. Joseph, but with the high heat hitting so early this year, agencies started running low on fans due to high demand.
This week, United Way decided to step in and provide more fans to the city.
"It looked like it was going to be really hot for several days, not just one or two, we connected with a couple of our partner agencies and said, 'Hey, we know you give away some fans, if you start running low, let us know.' So we went out on Tuesday, June 14, purchased about 150 box fans and distributed them," said Kylee Strough, President of United Way of Greater St. Joseph.
Fans are now restocked and available for distribution at United Way of Greater St. Joseph, AFL-CIO Community Services, InterServ, and The Salvation Army.
If you are in need of a fan, the agencies ask that you call ahead before going in to pick one up.
Local agencies also recommend calling the Help Me Hotline at 816-364-1131 to get an updated list of places to go with air conditioning when it gets too hot outside.