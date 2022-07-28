Local animal rescue offering $1,000 reward after owner left dog by river

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) M'Shoogy's Animal Rescue in Savannah brought in a dog for treatment last week after an owner abandoned him by the Platte River.
"He has heartworms, he was loaded with fleas and ticks, and couldn't walk a week ago, now he's walking really good. We're treating him we're treating the heartworms we're needing a special needs home for this guy," Gary Silverglat at M'Shoogy's said.
His name is Ray.
"And this is a very, very old, looks like obviously a cocker spaniel cross. And he's blind. As you can see, he's deaf," Silverglat said.
He says that Ray's abandonment was so heartbreaking he's offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who reports to him the name of Ray's owner.
"We want to find out who owned this dog. So we're going to offer $1,000 reward from M'Shoogy's for arrest and conviction. Call our number, it's all anonymous. Someone knows who owned his dog," Silverglat said.
Animal cruelty is classified as a federal crime--in Missouri it's a class A misdimeanor, or it can be a class E felony depending on the circumstances.
What Gary wants is for the constant number of pet abuse and abandonments to stop and for people who do it to be prosecuted.
"In 38 years, we've seen a lot of cruelty. And we see these cruel things, everyday animals being dumped and left to die every day. But we've never seen a blind deaf dog thrown out on the river," Silverglat said.
If you know the person who owned Ray, Gary says to call M'Shoogy's to report their name. The phone number is 816-324-5824.