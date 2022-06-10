Local annual jazz festival helps keep music vibrant in town

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The jazz music genre has a history in cities like Chicago, New Orleans and Kansas City. But one famous jazz musician is from St. Joe. A statue of Coleman Hawkins stands inside the Coleman Hawkins Park downtown, and so it became a perfect place to host an annual jazz festival.
"That's kind of what we're here to do is to honor his legacy and promote jazz and blues music in the community," vice president of the Coleman Hawkins Jazz Heritage Society Andrew Tyler said.
The Coleman Hawkins Jazz Heritage Society puts on 'Hawkfest' for free, inviting anyone in town to come out.
"So this year, we're hoping for a great turnout and the weather's perfect, we've got great music, great food, so it should be a good turnout," Tyler said.
The group was formed a couple decades ago and later they started to bring jazz and blues together.
"So we've been around since 1998, doing jazz, we added blues in 2005, and then kind of consolidated them a few years ago," Tyler said.
Tyler says this event is only possible through donations.
"If it wasn't for donations throughout the community, we wouldn't be able to do this. So if we're able to break even or, or sustain it through other fundraising events, that's our goal," Tyler said.
He adds that by hosting 'Hawkfest' they're able to fulfill their mission.
"So part of our mission is to keep the festival free, have arts and music around for the community. And how we do that is through the sale of food and beverages. We've got a great fundraiser, over $1,000 worth of prizes donated from local businesses. So it's really going to help kind of pay for our artists our sound, our insurances, etc," Tyler said.
Tyler also mentions that by attending events like this one, the talents of jazz musicians continue to be recognized.
"And I think that's kind of what we're here to do is to keep it alive to promote it and to continue that legacy. So other generations are able to experience it. You know, part of what we do is to provide a stage for student musicians," Tyler said.
Hawkfest continues through Saturday starting at 3 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m. and you'll need to bring your own lawn chair.